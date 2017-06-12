Reality shows wouldn't be as successful as they are if there wasn't an element of drama and controversy, but sometimes it just proves to be too much...
Case in point: Bachelor in Paradise.
The ABC reality show announced Sunday that it was halting production of its fourth season for unspecified allegations of misconduct.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," a statement from Warner Bros. read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
Though there's been no official decision made as to the future of BIP and whether it will be canceled, we do know a majority of the cast members were spotted at the airport in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, flying home from the set.
But no matter the outcome, the whole situation has us thinking back to past reality shows that were canceled due to controversy.
Joey Skladany\/TLC
The famous TLC series surrounding Alana Thompson, her mother June Shannon and her sisters came to a screeching halt in 2014. The network canceled the show when reports came out that Mama June was allegedly dating a convicted child molester.
TLC
The popular TLC series was canceled after weeks of speculation and outrage surrounding reports that the family's eldest son, Josh Duggar, molested several underage girls, including his own sisters.
Food Network
Paula Deen's Food Network cooking show was canceled after she gave a legal deposition in 2013 in which she admitted to past use of the N-word and other discriminatory remarks.
MTV
The MTV series was pinned as the southern version of Jersey Shore. However, it was quickly shut down when cast member Shain Gandee (who was only 21 at the time) passed away from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
VH1
Megan Hauserman was a recurring name on VH1's reality shows. Thus, it was no surprise she got her own show in which she dated a series of wealthy men in order to become a trophy wife. However, filming came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that one of the men was a wanted murder suspect. After news broke, the man died of apparent suicide after which the show was officially canceled.
TBS
Cee Lo Green was set to host the second season of the unscripted TBS comedy show. However, he was entangled in a 2014 lawsuit in which he pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy to a female in 2012 who claimed he raped her. He later made controversial remarks about rape on Twitter, which was followed by TBS' decision to cancel his show.
HGTV
The HGTV show was canceled after the network found out the twin brothers, Jason and David Benham, had made homophobic, anti-Muslim, and anti-abortion statements in the past.
CBS
This series aired on CBS in 2007, stranding a bunch of kids in the middle of nowhere to see if they could pull together and survive without the assistance of adults. However, the network was accused of exploiting the children's welfare for the benefit of creating entertaining television, which eventually lead to its cancellation.
VH1
VH1 quickly shut down the series dedicated to football player Chad "Ochocino" Johnson and his wife Evelyn Lozada after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge for head-butting her.
A&E
A&E's former reality series surrounded two former child stars, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. However, Haim—a former drug addict—relapsed during the second season of the show, and Feldman pulled out due to the circumstances. Haim unfortunately passed away in 2010.
Oxygen
Oxygen pulled the plug on the show before it even aired. The special was set to surround rapper Shawty Lo and his 11 children with 10 different women. However, it sparked outrage as well as a petition which gained the network's attention and resulted in them canceling the show.
Stay tuned on E! News for any further reporting regarding the future of Bachelor in Paradise.