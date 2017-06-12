Reality shows wouldn't be as successful as they are if there wasn't an element of drama and controversy, but sometimes it just proves to be too much...

Case in point: Bachelor in Paradise.

The ABC reality show announced Sunday that it was halting production of its fourth season for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," a statement from Warner Bros. read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."