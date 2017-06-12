Splash News
Splash News
Dainty jewelry out, statement-making accessories in.
According to our calculations (a.k.a. what we've spotted celebrities wearing lately), big earrings are making a serious comeback.
Take Kendall Jenner's exaggerated hoops for instance (also Kylie Jenner's from a few weeks ago), you can see those puppies coming from a mile away—and for good reason: they're insanely cool. So take a page out of the supermodel's style book and get yourself some larger-than-life ear candy. Then wear them all summer long.
Keep scrolling for some Kenny-inspired earrings you'll want to have in your arsenal this season.
Mia Hoop Earrings, $60
Gold-Tone Enamel Earrings, Was: $395, Now: $198
Article continues below
Cactus Earrings, $16
Article continues below
Crystal Drop Earrings, $145
Article continues below
Ear Cuffs, $100
Liv Earrings, $185
Sera Ear Jackets, $90
Article continues below
Brillliant Hoops, $70
Article continues below
Hoop Earrings, $10
Article continues below
Beaded Drop Earrings, $28
Go ahead.
Make more statements.