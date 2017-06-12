Kendall Jenner's Earrings Are Larger Than Life—Your Move

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Lily Collins

Lily Collins' Secret to Flawless Skin Revealed

ESC: Larry Sims, Braids, Gabriell Union

How to Style a Crown Braid This Summer, According to Gabrielle Union's Hairstylist

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Splash News

Dainty jewelry out, statement-making accessories in.

According to our calculations (a.k.a. what we've spotted celebrities wearing lately), big earrings are making a serious comeback. 

Take Kendall Jenner's exaggerated hoops for instance (also Kylie Jenner's from a few weeks ago), you can see those puppies coming from a mile away—and for good reason: they're insanely cool. So take a page out of the supermodel's style book and get yourself some larger-than-life ear candy. Then wear them all summer long.

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Keep scrolling for some Kenny-inspired earrings you'll want to have in your arsenal this season.

Shop the Look

ESC: Statement Earrings

Jenny Bird

Mia Hoop Earrings, $60

ESC: Statement Earrings

Moschino

Gold-Tone Enamel Earrings, Was: $395, Now: $198

ESC: Statement Earrings

Oscar de la Renta

Beaded Frontal Hoop Clip Earrings, $490

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

Mango

Cactus Earrings, $16

ESC: Statement Earrings

Etro

Bead, Crystal and Faux Pearl Clip Earrings, $420

ESC: Statement Earrings

Kenneth Jay Lane

Gold-Plated Cord Earrings, $95

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

Zara

Party Earrings with Tassels, $20

ESC: Statement Earrings

River Island

Silver Tone Rhinestone Snake Stud Earrings, $20

ESC: Statement Earrings

Alexis Bittar

Crystal Drop Earrings, $145

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

Jules Smith

Ear Cuffs, $100

ESC: Statement Earrings

DYLANLEX

Liv Earrings, $185

ESC: Statement Earrings

Kendra Scott

Sera Ear Jackets, $90

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

Baublebar

Gabriela Fringe Earrings, $38

ESC: Statement Earrings

Stella and Bow

Brillliant Hoops, $70

ESC: Statement Earrings

Valentino

Silver-Tone Beaded Earrings, $575

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

H&M

Hoop Earrings, $10

ESC: Statement Earrings

Hoda Designs

Canary Yellow Tassel Earrings, $15

ESC: Statement Earrings

Topshop

U-Shape Drop Earrings, $18

Article continues below

ESC: Statement Earrings

Gucci

Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Clip Earrings, $820

ESC: Statement Earrings

Madewell

Beaded Drop Earrings, $28

Go ahead.

Make more statements.

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Life/Style , Style Collective , Shopping , Fashion , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.