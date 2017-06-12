Keep scrolling for some Kenny-inspired earrings you'll want to have in your arsenal this season.

Take Kendall Jenner 's exaggerated hoops for instance (also Kylie Jenner 's from a few weeks ago ), you can see those puppies coming from a mile away—and for good reason: they're insanely cool. So take a page out of the supermodel's style book and get yourself some larger-than-life ear candy. Then wear them all summer long.

According to our calculations (a.k.a. what we've spotted celebrities wearing lately), big earrings are making a serious comeback.

