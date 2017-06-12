How Ben Platt Became Broadway's Pitch Perfect Man

"Oh my God," Ben Platt mouthed to his mother before rushing to the stage to give a heartfelt speech after Tina Fey announced his name as winner of Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards.

The 23-year-old actor won the prestigious award for his work as the title character in the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen.

"When I was six years old, I was the prince in Cinderella in a blue sequined vest," the star began one of the most emotional speeches of the night. "I've spent every day since then just madly in love with musical theatre. It's where I've found everything I've ever loved and where I belong."