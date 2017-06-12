The wedding will still be televised.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, the only couple from Bachelor in Paradise season three to stay together, are still set to have their wedding filmed by the franchise's cameras and aired on ABC, despite production being "indefinitely" shut down on the spinoff's fourth season, multiple sources exclusively confirm to E! News.

Evan and Carly's wedding was initially intended to air as part of the new season, which was slated to premiere on Aug. 8, before cameras stopped rolling in light of allegations of "misconduct" and an ongoing investigation being conducted by Warner Bros. Our sources tell us some of the production team has stayed Mexico, despite the Bachelor in Paradise cast being sent home, prepping for the wedding ceremony, which is expected to be filmed later this week.