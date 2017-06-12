The wedding will still be televised.
Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, the only couple from Bachelor in Paradise season three to stay together, are still set to have their wedding filmed by the franchise's cameras and aired on ABC, despite production being "indefinitely" shut down on the spinoff's fourth season, multiple sources exclusively confirm to E! News.
Evan and Carly's wedding was initially intended to air as part of the new season, which was slated to premiere on Aug. 8, before cameras stopped rolling in light of allegations of "misconduct" and an ongoing investigation being conducted by Warner Bros. Our sources tell us some of the production team has stayed Mexico, despite the Bachelor in Paradise cast being sent home, prepping for the wedding ceremony, which is expected to be filmed later this week.
In April, Evan and Carly opened up about their wedding, telling E! News which members of Bachelor Nation they planned on including in the wedding party. Evan said Wells Adams would be a groomsman, while Vinny Ventiera, Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Luke Pell would all be on the guest list. Carly, on the other hand, said Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney would serve as bridesmaids, and Whitney Bischoff would be in attendance.
Tanner Tolbert, who met his now-wife Jade Tolbert on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, and exchanged vows in front of ABC's cameras for a 20th anniversary special in 2016, weighed in on the recent controversy on Instagram.
"It's always sad when the actions of few... affect many," he wrote. "I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people are not going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us."
On Sunday, a rep for Warner Bros. confirmed to E! News that production on season four had been halted, with an investigation set to take place after allegations of misconduct were filed. A source told E! News it was a producer on the show who filed the suit after witnessing an sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first night of filming on June 4.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," the statement read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
The airdate of Evan and Carly's wedding has yet to be announced.
ABC and Warner Bros. have not yet responded to requests for comment.