Ivanka Trump "Blindsided" by "Viciousness" in Politics

Though she was born in the spotlight, Ivanka confessed she's not used to having people take photos of her doing everyday things, like going to Starbucks. "That is a weird experience," she said with a laugh. "I'm looking for alternative routes out of my home. There is a scrutiny and there is an interest that exceeds anything I have ever experienced before. But D.C. has been an amazing place. The kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that's the No. 1 most important thing. If the kids weren't happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there."

And what about her husband, presidential adviser Jared Kushner?