Forbes has just released its list of 2017's highest paid entertainers.

Taylor Swift took the top spot as the highest paid celebrity last year with a whopping $170 million paycheck. However, she dropped to No. 49 this year with an income of around $44 million in 2017—a 74% year-over-year decrease.

This year, Sean "Diddy" Combs sees the No.1 spot, coming in right above Beyoncé. The rapper and businessman can chalk up his $130 million year to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a partnership with Ciroc vodka and selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line (which went for an estimated $70 million).