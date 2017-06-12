Find Out Who Beat Beyoncé for the No.1 Spot on Forbes' 2017 List of the World's Highest-Paid Entertainers

The Weeknd, Forbes

Forbes

Forbes has just released its list of 2017's highest paid entertainers.

Taylor Swift took the top spot as the highest paid celebrity last year with a whopping $170 million paycheck. However, she dropped to No. 49 this year with an income of around $44 million in 2017—a 74% year-over-year decrease.

This year, Sean "Diddy" Combs sees the No.1 spot, coming in right above Beyoncé. The rapper and businessman can chalk up his $130 million year to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a partnership with Ciroc vodka and selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line (which went for an estimated $70 million).

Queen B, on the other hand, came in second on the list with $105 million.

Her paycheck stemmed from her Formation World Tour as well as the release of her Lemonade album—both of which granted her the second-best haul of her career.

Beyonce, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling returned to the list at $95 million, followed by Drake who racked in $94 million.

The rapper jumped significantly from his No.69 rank in the 2016. He more than doubled his fortune thanks to his Summer Sixteen and Boy Meets World tours as well as endorsements with massive brands like Apple, Nike and Sprite.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo rounds out the top five as the highest paid soccer player in the world with $93 million.

Drake

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's also notable to mention that The Weeknd, who covers Forbes' latest issue, made the top 10 for the very first time, coming in at No.6 with $93 million.

Howard Stern ($90 million), Coldplay ($88 million), James Patterson ($87 million) and LeBron James ($86 million) round out the top 10. 

Kylie Jenner made the top 100 for the very first time this year, too, becoming the youngest list member.  She landed the No.59 spot after earning a small fortune from endorsements, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her ever-growing Kylie Cosmetics line as well as and clothing lines.

Big sis Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, lands at No.47.

To see the full list, head over to Forbes.

