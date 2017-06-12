Bachelor in Paradise has landed in some murky waters.

The ABC reality show announced Sunday that it was halting production of its fourth season for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," a statement from Warner Bros. read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Meanwhile, many of the announced castmates were spotted by fans at the airport in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico earlier Sunday, confirming reports that contestants were headed home. As a source told E! News, production has been suspended "indefinitely."

As questions and concern arise over the franchise, what does Bachelor Nation have to say? Plenty.