ABC
ABC
Bachelor in Paradise has landed in some murky waters.
The ABC reality show announced Sunday that it was halting production of its fourth season for unspecified allegations of misconduct.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," a statement from Warner Bros. read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
Meanwhile, many of the announced castmates were spotted by fans at the airport in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico earlier Sunday, confirming reports that contestants were headed home. As a source told E! News, production has been suspended "indefinitely."
As questions and concern arise over the franchise, what does Bachelor Nation have to say? Plenty.
Just learned the news about #BachelorInParadise and all I can say is.... pic.twitter.com/1j5TWppau7— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) June 12, 2017
Bachelor in Paradise alum Michael Garofola joked about the ordeal, using former FBI Director James Comey's now viral response while testifying during a Senate hearing to react to the news.
Another former contestant on the reality show's second season, Clare Crawley, sounded off on the controversy. "I remember the days when the worst things that happened in paradise were fire ants and raccoons," Crawley wrote on Twitter. "I hope everything is ok!"
I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people aren't going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us https://t.co/QQsAp9fxAd— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 12, 2017
Tanner Tolbert, who famously got engaged to Jade Roper on the show's second season before tying the knot in 2016, expressed his sympathy. "I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people aren't going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us," he tweeted.
Season 1 competitor Marcus Grodd commented on reports with concern. "Hopefully everyone is ok in Paradise! How awful would it be if things are true?!" he wrote. "Prayers!"
His former Bachelor in Paradise fiancée Lacy Faddoul was just as torn by the news. "Sad to see
#BachelorInParadise is possibly cancelled. Roses must be dead."
Meanwhile, current contestant Robby Hayes is keeping his lips sealed. "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise," he tweeted. "
#NoComment."