Carlos Ponce Remembers Selena Quintanilla and the Day They Met

Carlos Ponce has interviewed and acted alongside some of the biggest names, but there is one person that he still hasn't forgotten meeting—even 20 something years later.

At the beginning of his career, the 44-year-old star interviewed the late Selena Quintanilla, and they met a few other times after that.

"Oh, I totally remember that day[that they met]. It's actually very fresh in my mind. Because I think I haven't grown up and that it's only been a couple of years. I had a really good time, you know, Selena was already Selena. So to me, it was a big deal that I was interviewing her. She was very, very sweet. My first show ever for Control I met Selena," he tells E! News. "We went, I think, rollerblading with the Barrio Boys, if you remember them, it was somewhere in South Beach. Then we met at a concert and then we went ahead and did the interview. We met quite a few times."