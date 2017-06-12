Carlos Ponce Remembers Selena Quintanilla and the Day They Met

Carlos Ponce has interviewed and acted alongside some of the biggest names, but there is one person that he still hasn't forgotten meeting—even 20 something years later.
At the beginning of his career, the 44-year-old star interviewed the late Selena Quintanilla, and they met a few other times after that.
"Oh, I totally remember that day[that they met]. It's actually very fresh in my mind. Because I think I haven't grown up and that it's only been a couple of years. I had a really good time, you know, Selena was already Selena. So to me, it was a big deal that I was interviewing her. She was very, very sweet. My first show ever for Control I met Selena," he tells E! News. "We went, I think, rollerblading with the Barrio Boys, if you remember them, it was somewhere in South Beach. Then we met at a concert and then we went ahead and did the interview. We met quite a few times."
The Couples Retreat star explains that Selena's beauty was undeniable, but there was a lot more to her than just what the eye could see.
"She was absolutely stunning. She was beautiful. I think besides the physical beauty and showing what a true Latina beauty should look like, she had such a nice heart that it made her even more beautiful," he said.
Just last year, the actor shared a phenomenal TBT post on Instagram of himself with Selena, and fans loved it!
"A photographer friend of ours Eddie Sakaki just recovered those pictures not too long ago, and they resurfaced. She was very, very sweet. Very much my generation, in the way that we identified because of the Spanglish thing and speaking half in Spanish and then getting to on a word and then switching to English and then going back. It's until you can't find a word then you switch languages."
In 2016, Ponce signed an exclusivity contract with Telemundo. He recently hosted the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017.
