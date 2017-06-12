Jedediah Bila Announces Her Engagement on The View

The proposal came as a surprise. Bila's fiancé took her to a bed and breakfast over the weekend to pop the question. "The only sign that something was up is that he's always late to get ready. I'm always dressed and he's taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early," she said. "I was like, 'Something's happening.' I didn't know what it was, but...He's stuck with me. Bottom line."

Before moving on, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines each toasted the bride-to-be. Haines and Hostin stood up to hug Bila as Goldberg watched them in amusement. "It doesn't matter if I love you," she told Bila, who joined the show full-time last year. "He's marrying you!"