Jedediah Bila Announces Her Engagement on The View

Jedediah Bila made a big announcement on The View Monday: She's engaged!
"Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?" Bila asked as she flashed her diamond engagement ring. The timing of her proposal couldn't have been better, as Sunny Hostin had told her Friday, "You should get married already!" After re-watching a clip of that conversation, Hostin said, "I'm no Nostradamus, but people at this table need to start listening to me!" Bila joked, "You know what I love about Sunny? I'm the one that got engaged, but this is her moment!" Bila added that she loves her ring—although "the band is a little big." Even so, it helped Bila "hide it" on her way to the table. "It's a little big, so I will have to get it adjusted."
WEDDING BELLS!? @JedediahBila had a busy weekend ? she got engaged to her boyfriend Jeremy! Congrats you two ? wish you the best! ? pic.twitter.com/YWmJ3YEf7K— The View (@TheView) June 12, 2017
The proposal came as a surprise. Bila's fiancé took her to a bed and breakfast over the weekend to pop the question. "The only sign that something was up is that he's always late to get ready. I'm always dressed and he's taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early," she said. "I was like, 'Something's happening.' I didn't know what it was, but...He's stuck with me. Bottom line."
Before moving on, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines each toasted the bride-to-be. Haines and Hostin stood up to hug Bila as Goldberg watched them in amusement. "It doesn't matter if I love you," she told Bila, who joined the show full-time last year. "He's marrying you!"
Bila's fiancé is named Jeremy; she has not publicly revealed his last name.
The TV personality also did not reveal whether they've set a wedding date at this time.