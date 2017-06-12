Press Association via AP Images
Kate Middleton is showing her support for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.
On June 3, eight people were killed and more than 48 were injured when a group of terrorists drove a van across the London Bridge in an attempt to run over pedestrians. Of those 48 injured, 14 were admitted to the King's College Hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge visited Monday to pay her respects.
Not only did Kate visit with six patients, she also spoke with doctors and nurses who were all involved in helping the victims of the atrocity.
Kate gave her nod of appreciation, telling the staff "well done," before asking them about their training and whether they felt prepared to deal with the emergency.
"What was really noticeable on Saturday night was the amount of female patients that were involved," the head of nursing, Lynne Watkins-Hulme, said. "That was quite traumatic for the staff. We are not used to so many females being injured."
She continued, "We are used to seeing people who are stabbed. But to have six women who were stabbed, multiple times—it was just the amount of people—that was upsetting."
After the three assailants drove their car into pedestrians on the London Bridge, they continued the attack by stabbing restaurant and pub-goers in the nearby Borough Market. All three were shot and killed by police at the scene.
Kate also discussed the situation with Nick Moberly, the hospital's chief executive and professor Julia Wendon.
She was then introduced to two of the hospital's team leaders trained to deal with major incidents, Jane Bond of Gold Command, Silver Command's Mark Madams and the clinical director and consultant in emergency medicine Dr. Malcolm Tunnicliff.
"We are one of the busiest hospitals in western Europe for dealing with penetrating injuries, but it was the volume and it is usually young men that stab each other, and there were quite a lot of ladies who were stabbed," Tunnicliff reiterated Watkins-Hulme's statements. "We got through a lot of kit in an hour and a half. Probably what we go through in a week."
Tunnicliff was very appreciative for the Duchess' visit.
"It is nice when you have got someone like the Duchess of Cambridge who comes along," he said. "It gives the patients a lift, it gives the staff a lift that they're being recognized. And actually, all staff in the NHS want these days is just to be recognized for what they do, because they get knocked for so much. Someone like that coming along and recognizing that, it is a massive lift."
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, paid a visit to the police and one of the hospitals treating other victims of the attack last week. Camilla praised the first responders as "Britain at its best."
Meanwhile, Prince William attended the FA Cup Final last month during which he honored the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert May 22 that killed 22.
Kensington Palace posted a photo of the prince at Wembley as well as a pic of a note he penned. It read: "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester."