Kate Middleton is showing her support for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

On June 3, eight people were killed and more than 48 were injured when a group of terrorists drove a van across the London Bridge in an attempt to run over pedestrians. Of those 48 injured, 14 were admitted to the King's College Hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge visited Monday to pay her respects.

Not only did Kate visit with six patients, she also spoke with doctors and nurses who were all involved in helping the victims of the atrocity.