Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: "I Love Her and God Bless Her"

It sounds like Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift .
After years of feuding rooted in a fight over three backup dancers, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer is trying to focus on a new narrative—love. During an interview with Today's Natalie Morales, the NBC correspondent asked Perry about one of her new tracks, "Swish Swish," and whether or not it's about her longtime famous foe.
"It's not about anyone in particular and I've said that on the record," Perry responded. When Morales inquired further, the star doubled down on her answer, adding, "My story, which I know is true for me, is that I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll."
To foil the narrative even further, Perry offered the opposite of fighting words. "All I need to say to her is I love her and God bless her on her journey," she added.
Morales continued on the subject, asking if Perry was bothered by the fact that the "Shake It Off" singer released her entire back catalogue of music on streaming services the same day she released her fifth studio album, Witness.
"I could only do me," Perry answered.
Coincidences aside, the Grammy nominee has made it clear as of late that she's ready to let their drama go. "One hundred percent. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," Perry said in a live interview with Ariana Huffington on her The Thrive Global Podcast on Saturday. "I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"
"Maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."
What do you say, Taylor—is it time to shake it off?
