Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: "I Love Her and God Bless Her"

It sounds like Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift .

After years of feuding rooted in a fight over three backup dancers, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer is trying to focus on a new narrative—love. During an interview with Today's Natalie Morales, the NBC correspondent asked Perry about one of her new tracks, "Swish Swish," and whether or not it's about her longtime famous foe.

"It's not about anyone in particular and I've said that on the record," Perry responded. When Morales inquired further, the star doubled down on her answer, adding, "My story, which I know is true for me, is that I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll."

To foil the narrative even further, Perry offered the opposite of fighting words. "All I need to say to her is I love her and God bless her on her journey," she added.