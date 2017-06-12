Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hollywood

Where has Cameron Diaz been?

The actress last appeared in the 2014 musical Annie, co-starring Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhané Wallis. While she's one of the most popular (and highest-paid) movie stars in Hollywood, Cameron said two decades of non-stop travel from film set to film set was too much. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," she said at the Goop Wellness Summit Saturday. "I felt the need to make myself whole."

So far, the actress has not announced any new projects for 2017.

Cameron appeared on a panel alongside Tory Burch, Miranda Kerr and Nicole Richie; Gwyneth Paltrow served as the moderator. Towards the end of the discussion (held in Culver City, Calif.), the Goop founder asked her famous friends about their relationships. "Cameron, you got married later," she said. "What was it that kept you from getting married until you were 40?"