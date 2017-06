The 2017 Tony Awards belonged to Dear Evan Hansen

The show won six of its nine nominations, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Ben Platt). Meanwhile, Hello, Dolly! took home four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress (Bette Midler).

Kevin Spacey hosted the show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Here, in chronological order, E! News reviews eight highlights from the show: