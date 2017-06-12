Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
It was a dress fit for a bride!
Just days after the Oscar nominee tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy, the first photos of her wedding dress have emerged.
The famous bride donned a strapless white lace gown with a fitted bodice, her signature red hair pulled back underneath a veil—an elegant look for an elegant star. As one source told E! News, "Jessica's dress was perfect." She completed the look with soft makeup and minimal jewelry.
Meanwhile, her groom opted for a double-breasted navy suit and printed tie for his wedding ensemble.
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
The two said "I do!" during a romantic and intimate wedding ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera, the groom's family-owned estate in the Italian city of Treviso.
Of course, the star's celebrity attendees packed their wedding best for Italy. Her Interstellar co-star Anne Hathaway and her The Hunstman: Winter's War co-star Emily Blunt sported printed frocks in shades of pink to dinner a day before the wedding.
While many of her famous friends could be there in person to partake in the festivities, some sadly had to miss out. "Congrats @jessicachastain @preposulo," The Help co-star Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram. "I hate that I missed your big day, but know I couldn't be more thrilled for you!!!!"
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!