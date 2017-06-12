It was a dress fit for a bride!

Just days after the Oscar nominee tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy, the first photos of her wedding dress have emerged.

The famous bride donned a strapless white lace gown with a fitted bodice, her signature red hair pulled back underneath a veil—an elegant look for an elegant star. As one source told E! News, "Jessica's dress was perfect." She completed the look with soft makeup and minimal jewelry.

Meanwhile, her groom opted for a double-breasted navy suit and printed tie for his wedding ensemble.