Here Comes the Bride! See Jessica Chastain's Wedding Gown

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's Best Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

It was a dress fit for a bride!

Just days after the Oscar nominee tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy, the first photos of her wedding dress have emerged.

The famous bride donned a strapless white lace gown with a fitted bodice, her signature red hair pulled back underneath a veil—an elegant look for an elegant star. As one source told E! News, "Jessica's dress was perfect." She completed the look with soft makeup and minimal jewelry.

Meanwhile, her groom opted for a double-breasted navy suit and printed tie for his wedding ensemble.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

The two said "I do!" during a romantic and intimate wedding ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera, the groom's family-owned estate in the Italian city of Treviso. 

Of course, the star's celebrity attendees packed their wedding best for Italy. Her Interstellar co-star Anne Hathaway and her The Hunstman: Winter's War co-star Emily Blunt sported printed frocks in shades of pink to dinner a day before the wedding. 

While many of her famous friends could be there in person to partake in the festivities, some sadly had to miss out. "Congrats @jessicachastain @preposulo," The Help co-star Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram. "I hate that I missed your big day, but know I couldn't be more thrilled for you!!!!"

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!

TAGS/ Jessica Chastain , Weddings , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.