Lily Collins' Secret to Flawless Skin Revealed

For youthful, resilient skin, this product just might be the answer.

The cream uses gogi berry, lemon balm and vitamin E to hydrate the skin. It's a lightweight formula that can be used in morning or evening regimens, and promises to brighten and smooth your complexion. The actress stands by its effectiveness, claiming the moisturizer as a "medicine cabinet" essential.

"First, I splash cold water on my face just to wake me up. Then I use the Lancôme Énergie de Vie line," she told the New York Times. "I'm an ambassador for the brand, so I've tested the products. These are the ones that work for me because I feel they brighten, and the finishes aren't sticky."

Over the years, the style star has credited one moisturizer: Lancôme Énergie de Vie The Smoothing & Plumping Water-Infused Cream.

From blunt bangs to vampy makeup to voluminous curls, the 28-year-old actress proved she could make just about anything look good while promoting her film Okja at the Cannes Film Festival. The secret to her flawlessness and versatility: excellent maintenance of skin and hair, despite her full schedule of A-list events and acting gigs.

