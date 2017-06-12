The TV Scoop Awards are upon us!

To start things off in our annual quest to name the best that TV had to offer over the past year, we're starting with two of the biggest categories of all: Best Comedy and Best Drama.

Which shows ruled over all of TV in your opinion? Should Outlander win best drama a second year in a row? Which show will succeed the sadly canceled Faking It as this year's best comedy? The only way to know is for you to vote!

These polls, along with the others that will be launched each day for the next two weeks, will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, which means you have plenty of time to vote for all your favorites.