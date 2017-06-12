The TV Scoop Awards are upon us!
To start things off in our annual quest to name the best that TV had to offer over the past year, we're starting with two of the biggest categories of all: Best Comedy and Best Drama.
Which shows ruled over all of TV in your opinion? Should Outlander win best drama a second year in a row? Which show will succeed the sadly canceled Faking It as this year's best comedy? The only way to know is for you to vote!
These polls, along with the others that will be launched each day for the next two weeks, will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, which means you have plenty of time to vote for all your favorites.
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these 23 categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best, Breakout Star Female, Best Breakout Star Male, Best Couple, Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Best Kiss, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want!
Now get to voting and have fun!