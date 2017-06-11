Sometimes, TV dreams do come true.

After 27 years, we finally—finally!—met Agent Cooper's mythical confidant Diane on tonight's Twin Peaks, and she was exactly who we thought she'd be, in the best way possible.

Cole (David Lynch) and Albert (Miguel Ferrer) are still on their quest to find the real Agent Cooper, so tonight, Albert headed out on his own in the rain (about which he cursed Gene Kelly). He approached a blonde woman sitting at a bar and said, "Diane?"

The blonde turned around, and it was none other than Laura Dern in a very cool wig. She said, "Hello, Albert," and that was it. That's all we got. This show is such a tease!

Elsewhere, some dudes did some stuff, one of the dudes ran over a child in his truck, Hawk (Michael Horse) found a note in a bathroom stall door, several people were murdered with an ice pick, and Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) did some magical doodling for about half the episode.