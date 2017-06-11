Kim Kardashian Cozies Up to Kanye West on Birthday Trip to Japan

See Kyle's Shocked Reaction When Marissa Tells Him They're Not Dating on What Happens at The Abbey: "It's Not a Thing"
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are showing each other some love during their trip to Japan for Yeezy's 40th birthday.
Following last week’s pricey trip to the Bahamas with North and Saint, the jet-setting duo, who appear to be sans kids for this vacay, are celebrating the rapper’s 40th birthday in the cosmopolitan city of Tokyo.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing her big adventures with her main man on Snapchat and also showcasing some fabulous ensembles.
The couple has hit up a restaurant from Kill Bill, seen some speed racing and even hit up Japanese McDonald's! The lovebirds have also taken some time out of their fashionable trip to pose for selfies from what appears to be their hotel room.
In one photo, Kim appears in front of her husband and the father to her children, wearing a glittering tank top and glittering pants. The birthday boy, who turned the big 4-0 on June 8, was outfitted in all black.
In another photo, the reality star is shown in a glamorous black kimono with her hair pulled back.
Both photos look as if they're in the couple's sleek hotel room bathroom, which has his and her sinks (a must-have for any lasting marriage!).
Prior to their Tokyo trip, the duo spent four days at the exclusive, celebrity favorite Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay.
For the extended weekend, the famous family and their guests got to call a luxurious villa home, complete with separate floors for each family. While you have to be a member of Baker's Bay or be invited by a guest to stay, comparable mansions on a private island go for $44,000 a night. For four nights, that comes out to approximately $176,000.