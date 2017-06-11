Kim Kardashian Cozies Up to Kanye West on Birthday Trip to Japan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are showing each other some love during their trip to Japan for Yeezy's 40th birthday.

Following last week’s pricey trip to the Bahamas with North and Saint, the jet-setting duo, who appear to be sans kids for this vacay, are celebrating the rapper’s 40th birthday in the cosmopolitan city of Tokyo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing her big adventures with her main man on Snapchat and also showcasing some fabulous ensembles.

The couple has hit up a restaurant from Kill Bill, seen some speed racing and even hit up Japanese McDonald's! The lovebirds have also taken some time out of their fashionable trip to pose for selfies from what appears to be their hotel room.