One year after Christina Grimmie's shocking murder, her family has taken to social media to thank fans and the world for their continued support.
"We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy," read the statement. "Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative."
Grimmie was just 22 when she was shot by a deranged fan after a concert in Orlando while signing autographs. The singer had gained notoriety on NBC's The Voice in 2014. She came in third place during the show's sixth season, while under the guidance of celeb mentor Adam Levine.
The statement continued, "We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!"
In April, Carson Daly made a special announcement about the beloved contestant during a live episode of The Voice .
"As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie," he explained. "Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer."
The late Grimmie was also honored by the Humane Society in April.
"It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Christina has passed and went home to be with the Lord. She was shot at her show in Orlando and, unfortunately, didn't survive the gun shot wounds," her publicist confirmed.
The singer was taken to a local hospital in Orlando, Fla., after being shot by a male suspect, who proceeded to shoot himself. Members of the band Before You Exit were signing autographs after a concert at Orlando's Plaza Live when a male shot Grimmie.
"Upon arrival officers found the male suspect, who was deceased and one victim who was gravely injured. That victim, singer Christina Grimmie, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries," the Orlando Police tells E! News.