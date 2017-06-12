Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett's Biggest Scandals

"It bothers me because people are going to judge me and stuff," Kendra said on her E! reality show Kendra. "I just hope to God nobody looks at me like a porn star or something. I just hope they don't press play because that's not me. I mean, that was me, but that's not me now."

"It broke my heart because how can you do that when I have a baby?" she continued. "I have a kid. I have a husband. It just sucks. It's the hardest thing to deal with right now, and it's hard on Hank [Baskett]. It's hard on him because it involves another guy and it's hard on him because of our son."

Kendra later told Ryan Seacrest on E! News that the ordeal was "extremely embarrassing."

"I am a very open person, I am very honest about my life, but a sex tape was definitely not what I wanted in my life," she said.

"It just had to come out now when I finally cleaned up my life," she said, choking up. "It wasn't for anybody else's eyes to see except for ours."