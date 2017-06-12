Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett's Biggest Scandals

See Kyle's Shocked Reaction When Marissa Tells Him They're Not Dating on What Happens at The Abbey: "It's Not a Thing"
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is no stranger to drama.
The Kendra on Top star and married mother of two, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Monday, has made headlines many times since her days as a Playboy model, one of Hugh Hefner's live-in girlfriends and a cast member of The Girls Next Door.
She has often aired out her drama on her own reality show. Other times, drama simply found her.
1. Sex Tape: In 2010, adult film company Vivid Entertainment announced that it planned on releasing a sex tape Kendra made years ago when she was 18. She had reportedly launched a legal battle to stop it from being released but the footage hit the Internet weeks later.
"It bothers me because people are going to judge me and stuff," Kendra said on her E! reality show Kendra. "I just hope to God nobody looks at me like a porn star or something. I just hope they don't press play because that's not me. I mean, that was me, but that's not me now."
"It broke my heart because how can you do that when I have a baby?" she continued. "I have a kid. I have a husband. It just sucks. It's the hardest thing to deal with right now, and it's hard on Hank [Baskett]. It's hard on him because it involves another guy and it's hard on him because of our son."
Kendra later told Ryan Seacrest on E! News that the ordeal was "extremely embarrassing."
"I am a very open person, I am very honest about my life, but a sex tape was definitely not what I wanted in my life," she said.
"It just had to come out now when I finally cleaned up my life," she said, choking up. "It wasn't for anybody else's eyes to see except for ours."
2. Hank's Alleged Cheating Scandal: In 2014, Kendra's husband was involved in an an alleged cheating and sex scandal that nearly cost him his marriage. He later acknowledged that he "messed up."
Marital turmoil came amid the scandal and documented on Kendra's WE tv reality show Kendra on Top, which also showed her flirting with other men. She was also shown flushing her wedding rings down the toilet after hearing the news of Hank's alleged cheating.
The couple later reconciled.
"We've been through ups n downs but getting through those down and surviving them the way we did is rare these days. Our ups I can say is our strength. We are always up," Kendra wrote on Instagram for her and Hank's seventh anniversary. "LOL. I'm so proud of us and what we stand for. Our kids will believe in love and forgiveness because of us showing them it's possible. I love you @hank_baskett forever n ever...amen!! Happy 7 year anniversary @hank_baskett."
3. Family Feud: Kendra has been feuding with her mother Patti Wilkinson and has aired their dirty laundry on TV.
Kendra revealed on an episode of Kendra on Top in 2016 that she had "divorced" her mom and brother mentally and emotionally. Kendra had previously accused her mother of selling information about her to the tabloids, which Patti denied.
On Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition. Her mom had signaled that their feud began years ago over Hank.
"When you came to me and said, 'Oh I met this guy, he's an NFL player,' he said to me, 'I want Kendra at all my home games. Kendra's gonna stop the show, and she's not going to do anymore appearances.' My radar from that point on was up about him," she said. "I thought, 'Oh, he's going to control her.' I'm your mother. I have a right to have these feelings of protection."
"So what made you OK with me f--king a different guy every week?" Kendra fired back.
"I wasn't OK," Patti said. "Yeah, a mother wants her daughter to be a whore."
4. Kendra vs. Holly: There is no love lost between Kendra and former Playboy Mansion roommate Holly Madison, who have badmouthed each other publicly.
The latter wrote in her 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole that she and Kendra did not get along and that "Kendra had apparently given an interview to a tabloid explaining that she wasn't friends with either of us" and that she texted her to tell her "that she was a coward and that she tried to act like the 'real' girl on TV, but she's the fakest person I've ever met."
Kendra has said Holly, Hef's primary girlfriend, "acted like a First Lady" during their time the Playboy Mansion and "had this ulterior motive every minute being at the Mansion," adding that her ex-co-star wanted "revenge" because she did not get to marry the Playboy mogul or have his children.
Kendra also ranted about Holly's book on Kendra on Top, calling her a "bitch" and saying the two were never friends but rather "just f--ked the same man."
"Obviously, she's trying to get the public to think different of me, which I am who I am," she said. "I've never faked s--t a minute of my life."