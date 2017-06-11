Tony Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Kevin Spacey, Josh Groban and More Broadway Stars

Kevin Spacey, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Kevin Spacey is giving his regards to Broadway as he hosts the 71st Annual 2017 Tony Awards tonight live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In addition to the House of Cards actor, several of Hollywood's biggest names turned out for the Great White Way, including Uma Thurman, Orlando Bloom, Sally Field, Scarlett Johansson and many more. 

During tonight's ceremonies, which are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, viewers will be treated to performances from the very best productions on Broadway in the past year.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards," Kevin said in a press release. "I think my career is definitely going in the right direction."

From War Paint and Hello Dolly! to Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, your favorite productions have been nominated. There's a slew of standing ovation worthy performances scheduled and we're sure your favorite entertainers will even pick up some awards along the way.

Without further ado, take a look at our growing gallery featuring your favorite stars' looks below...

Scarlett Johansson, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Scarlett Johansson

The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress suited up in Michael Kors Collection at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Laura Linney, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Bruce Glikas\/FilmMagic

Laura Linney

The actress goes for the gold at the Tonys.

Danny DeVito, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Danny Devito & Lucy Devito

The funny man and his daughter have a fun night at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The TV personality and the music man arrived in style to the 2017 Tony Awards.

Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tina Fey & Jeff Richmond

The funny lady and her composer husband coupled up at the Tonys.

Anna Kendrick, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Anna Kendrick

The actress was blooming in a floral print frock.

David Oyelowo, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

David Oyelowo

The Oscar nominated actor suits up for the award show.

Orlando Bloom, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Orlando Bloom

Orly was looking really dapper at the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Keegan Michael Key, Elisa Puliese, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Keegan Michael Key and Elisa Puliese

The duo arrive in style and smiling wide.

Allison Janney, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Allison Janney

The Mom star was ravishing in red at the Tony Awards.

Uma Thurman, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uma Thurman

The Kill Bill actress crushes it on the red carpet in a understated black dress.

Cynthia Nixon, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City actress was simply stunning in pink at the 2017 Tonys.

Thalia, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Thalia

Singer goes for a colorful frock for the Tonys.

Candice Swanepoel, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Candice Swanepoel

The supermodel went for sheer and sexy look for the 2017 Tonys red carpet.

Glenn Close, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Glenn Close

The Damages actress went for a serious look at the Tonys.

Sara Bareilles, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sara Bareilles

The singer lit up the red carpet at the Tony Awards.

Bette Midler, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bette Midler

The Divine Miss M and the star of Hello, Dolly! donned a custom silver-and-gunmetal beaded bell-sleeve gown from Michael Kors Collection for Broadway's biggest night.

Mark Hamill, Marilou York, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Mark Hamill & Mariloue York

Luke Skywalker and his wife got cozy at the Tonys red carpet.

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde

The funny man and the Vinyl actress, who was outfitted in Michael Kors Collection, made a date night out of the 2017 Tony Awards.

Sarah Paulson, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress went for an off-the-shoulder number 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

Ben Platt, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ben Platt

The star of Dear Evan Hansen opted for a blue suit for his appearance at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

John Mulaney & Nick Kroll

The funny guys put on some dapper duds for Broadway.

Josh Groban, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Josh Groban

The big-voiced singer put on a big smile at the big Broadway event at Radio City Music Hall.

Taye Diggs, Amanza Smith, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Taye Diggs & Amanza Smith Brown

Broadway star and his girlfriend dazzle on the red carpet. The actor and the model have been dating since 2014.

Sally Field, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Sally Field

Oscar winner goes for black at Broadway's big night.

Josh Gad, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Josh Gad

Book of Mormon star attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Kevin Spacey, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Kevin Spacey

The 71st Annual Tony Awards host looks oh so dapper as he arrives to the award show.

While most people know Spacey for his roles in films, the actor he has actually won a Tony himself. The American Beauty actor won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1991 for Lost in Yonkers. He was also nominated for Best Lead Actor in Play in 1999 for The Iceman Cometh.

James Earl Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The actor, who was recognized in 1969 for The Great White Hope and in 1987 for Fences, has also performed in Broadway productions of The Best Man, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Gin Game, On Golden Pond and You Can't Take It With You. Actress, choreographer and director Baayork Lee, meanwhile, will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

