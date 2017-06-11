Kevin Spacey is giving his regards to Broadway as he hosts the 71st Annual 2017 Tony Awards tonight live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In addition to the House of Cards actor, several of Hollywood's biggest names turned out for the Great White Way, including Uma Thurman, Orlando Bloom, Sally Field, Scarlett Johansson and many more.

During tonight's ceremonies, which are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, viewers will be treated to performances from the very best productions on Broadway in the past year.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards," Kevin said in a press release. "I think my career is definitely going in the right direction."

From War Paint and Hello Dolly! to Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, your favorite productions have been nominated. There's a slew of standing ovation worthy performances scheduled and we're sure your favorite entertainers will even pick up some awards along the way.

