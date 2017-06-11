Arrow Star Tyler Ritter Announces the Birth of His First Child

In 2015, Tyler was cast on the hit show NCIS as the brother of character Abby Sciuto. He's appeared in both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Then in 2016, the actor nabbed the role of Adam on the fourth season of Freeform's comedy Young and Hungry. He was also on the fifth season of Arrow as Detective Billy Malone.

Tyler's father was known for his turn as Jack Tripper in Three's Company and as an overprotective dad 8 Simple Rules. He died in 2003.

In 2016, the actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the loss of his father.

"I had lived a sheltered and blessed life up until 2003 when I lost him and two grandparents within three-and-a-half months," Tyler said. "I was just in survival mode. I studied and tried not to think about it, but that didn’t work. It came back violently and forced me to deal with it. Now, I have moments where I’m at peace with it and moments where it’ll creep up and hit me, but I have tools to deal with that, whereas I used to push everything away."

We have a feeling that John would be pretty proud of his son today!