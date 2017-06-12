But her favorite memory was a funny one. "Katee and I were shooting one of our first scenes together and we almost got fired…because we literally could not stop laughing…It was horrifying," she said. And it wasn't a funny scene, they were supposed to be serious. "We were backstage crying because we couldn't stop laughing. We promised each other that we wouldn't laugh and we would laugh and laugh and it wasn't funny at all."

"We almost got fired but it was a good memory. And that was why we didn't have too many scenes after that," McDonnell said.

Another moment that stuck out for Sackhoff was when her character, Starbuck, was killed off. The producers told her they wanted to keep it all a secret that the character would return. Her name was removed from the credits, the cast and crew were told she was done.