6. Tea and Dirty Charades With RuPaul: "I love what you've done with the place," the TV personality said, before sitting down for tea, for a pit stop on the way to the L.A. Pride Parade.

The two had a conversation about life before beginning a game of Dirty Charades.

7. Talking Religion: Perry talked to RuPaul about her faith, saying she prays and talks to God "all the time." The singer, whose parents are Pentecostal ministers, also revealed she can speak in tongues.

"I haven't done it for a long time and I'm not going to show everyone now," she said. "I would say it would be just like Christian's version of chanting."

She also paid tribute to her parents, saying that while they tend to "agree to disagree," they "gave me integrity and character and I appreciate all that."