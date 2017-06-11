Sorry Orlando Bloomand Diplo.

James Corden appeared as a special guest on Katy Perry's Big Brother-style four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream, promoting the release of her new album Witness. After waking her (and her dog) up, he proceeded to play with the singer a Truth or Dare-like game in which they asked each other revealing questions while daring each other to eat gross dishes, such as bird saliva.

Corden asked Perry to rank three ex-lovers according to their sex performances, from worst to best; Diplo, who she dated for several months in 2014, John Mayer, who she was involved with on and off for three years until late 2015, and her most recent boyfriend Bloom, who she dated for about 10 months until earlier this year.

Perry listed Diplo first, then Bloom and then Mayer, after saying, "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"