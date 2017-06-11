Katy Perry Ranks Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer and Diplo by Sex Performances

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tyler Ritter, Leila Parma

Arrow Star Tyler Ritter Announces the Birth of His First Child

Katy Perry, YouTube

Katy Perry's Best Candid and TMI Moments From Her Live Stream

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sorry Orlando Bloomand Diplo.

James Corden appeared as a special guest on Katy Perry's Big Brother-style four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream, promoting the release of her new album Witness. After waking her (and her dog) up, he proceeded to play with the singer a Truth or Dare-like game in which they asked each other revealing questions while daring each other to eat gross dishes, such as bird saliva.

Corden asked Perry to rank three ex-lovers according to their sex performances, from worst to best; Diplo, who she dated for several months in 2014, John Mayer, who she was involved with on and off for three years until late 2015, and her most recent boyfriend Bloom, who she dated for about 10 months until earlier this year.

Perry listed Diplo first, then Bloom and then Mayer, after saying, "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"

Photos

Katy Perry's Romantic History

Katy Perry, Diplo, John Mayer, Orlando Bloom

Getty Images

She also revealed that Josh Groban is the "one who got away." The crooner had told Details magazine in 2013 that the two "might have skated on the line of dating."

"People are like, who's the one who got away? That's Groban," Perry told Corden. "He's one of my good friends. I love him so much. He's the best."

 

During their game, Perry also asked Corden if he ever texted someone a photo of his penis. He said he never had, joking that it is "underwhelming."

"If I had Bloom's penis, I would never be clothed, he added, referencing her and the actor's famous paparazzi photos from their 2016 trip to Italy, which shows him paddling naked behind her on a paddleboard.

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Top Stories , Sex , Diplo , Orlando Bloom , John Mayer , Breakups
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.