There are certainly perks to having your dad date Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez brought his daughter Natasha, 12, to J.Lo's concert residency show All I Have at the AXIS at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas Saturday. He was merely returning the favor; The little girl had performed for the singer and several other people at home last week.

As seen in videos he posted on his Instagram Stories feed, the two had a blast. Natasha even got to go on stage after the show and bust out some dance moves.

Rodriguez also posted on his regular Instagram feed a video of them with J.Lo and other people rocking out in what appears to be the singer's dressing room to a karaoke session of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

Rodriguez has attended Lopez's concerts before.

The former Yankees star, who also has a 9-year-old daughter, Ella, began dating the singer, mother of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, a few months ago.

