Nick Gordon Appears in Court After Domestic Violence Arrest

AM/Splash News
Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Wants Them to Have "Five or Six" Babies: "He Wants to Have Kids Now"
AM/Splash News
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex boyfriend Nick Gordon appeared in court Sunday a day after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence battery against his girlfriend Laura Leal following a confrontation in Sanford, Florida.
Gordon had told police he never hit her and that he was the one who was "abused." In court, the judge set his bail for $15,500, ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and to stay away from Leal. He is due back in court on August.
Gordon's girlfriend went to the police station Saturday and reported that Gordon "unlawfully commit domestic battery by hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist," a police report states. Officers found him at a local club house near the couple's home and arrested him on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.
"Gordon stated that he never hit his girlfriend because really cares for her," the police report states. "Gordon also advised that he is the one that was abused and punished. Gordon stated that Laura Leal hit and punched him repeatedly. Gordon stated that Laura Leal is not telling the truth and wishes to press charges on her."
Seminole Sheriff
"Leal advised that Gordon was upset because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends," the report stated. "Leal stated that she would never give Gordon a reason to be suspicious or jealous about being with another man. Leal stated her feelings for Gordon are real but added that the relationship was toxic. Leal says that Gordon wanted her to be honest about wanting to hook up with his friend, but Leal advised when she told Gordon she would never do that to him, he didn't believe her."
"Leal says that Gordon gave her an option to leave, but advised that when she tried to exercise that option, Gordon became upset and violent punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave," the report states. "Leal stated that while attempting to leave and communicate with her sister on the computer via Facebook, Gordon took the lap top computer preventing her from communicating with her sister. Leal advised that a few weeks ago Gordon smashed her phone so she had no phone, and says that Gordon then hid his personal cell phone in order to further prevent communication for help."
Leal told police that Gordon "would not allow her to leave the apartment and continued to punch and hit her" and that "at some time after daylight," she ran into his mother's bedroom and "woke her up in an effort to get assistance."
"It was then that Ms. Gordan saw the injuries to Leal and assisted in getting her out of the house and took her home," the report states. "Leal advised that her older sister, ...met her at the house and transported her to the Sanford Police Department."
An officer observed injuries on Leal's arms and face and told her sister to drive her to the ER. The officer took statements from both women and Gordon was then arrested.
Gordon's arrest comes several months after a judge found him legally responsible for the death of Brown, who died months after being found unconscious in a bath inside their Georgia home, after her estate filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against him. He was ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family.
The $36 million included $15 million for present value of life, $13.8 million for pain and suffering and $1.37 million for assault and battery. The lawsuit had alleged Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture."
The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston died in July 2015 at age 22 after being in a coma for months. She was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia home she shared with Gordon, whom she'd referred to as her "husband" on several occasions. Their relationship initially made headlines since Brown's mother had helped raise Gordon and the two had grown up together.
He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime. Her estate later filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against him.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford had said in September 2016 that because Gordon failed to appear in court on two scheduled court dates, anything alleged by the plaintiff was admitted through omission, 11alive.com reported.
Brown was Houston's only child. The iconic pop star died at age 48 in 2012.