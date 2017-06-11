Nick Gordon Appears in Court After Domestic Violence Arrest

According to the report, Gordon and Leal got into a heated argument at home after watching the NBA playoff game at a sports bar.

"Leal advised that Gordon was upset because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends," the report stated. "Leal stated that she would never give Gordon a reason to be suspicious or jealous about being with another man. Leal stated her feelings for Gordon are real but added that the relationship was toxic. Leal says that Gordon wanted her to be honest about wanting to hook up with his friend, but Leal advised when she told Gordon she would never do that to him, he didn't believe her."

"Leal says that Gordon gave her an option to leave, but advised that when she tried to exercise that option, Gordon became upset and violent punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave," the report states. "Leal stated that while attempting to leave and communicate with her sister on the computer via Facebook, Gordon took the lap top computer preventing her from communicating with her sister. Leal advised that a few weeks ago Gordon smashed her phone so she had no phone, and says that Gordon then hid his personal cell phone in order to further prevent communication for help."

Leal told police that Gordon "would not allow her to leave the apartment and continued to punch and hit her" and that "at some time after daylight," she ran into his mother's bedroom and "woke her up in an effort to get assistance."

"It was then that Ms. Gordan saw the injuries to Leal and assisted in getting her out of the house and took her home," the report states. "Leal advised that her older sister, ...met her at the house and transported her to the Sanford Police Department."

An officer observed injuries on Leal's arms and face and told her sister to drive her to the ER. The officer took statements from both women and Gordon was then arrested.