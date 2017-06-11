A Jessie James Decker show turned into a Bachelorette karaoke night Saturday.

Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe took the stage at the City Winery Nashville after the country star performed a scheduled gig and gave an impromptu performance of Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 hit "Shoop."

Drink in hand and clad in a black shirt, cut-off jean shorts and a black baseball cap worn backwards, Kaitlyn, 31, drew cheers as she sang and rapped the lyrics, while members of the crowd sang along.

"Can we please talk about how @kaitlynbristowe is my favorite person ever. Ran on stage after the @JessieJDecker concert," Twitter user @lovemorgan16 wrote in a tweet, alongside a video of the performance.

Jessie retweeted her.