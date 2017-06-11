The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Surprise Performance of Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Forgives Taylor Swift and Adds, "I'm Sorry for Anything I Ever Did"

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, 2016 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Team Up to Host CMA Awards for the 10th Year in a Row

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jessie James Decker show turned into a Bachelorette karaoke night Saturday.

Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe took the stage at the City Winery Nashville after the country star performed a scheduled gig and gave an impromptu performance of Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 hit "Shoop."

Drink in hand and clad in a black shirt, cut-off jean shorts and a black baseball cap worn backwards, Kaitlyn, 31, drew cheers as she sang and rapped the lyrics, while members of the crowd sang along.

"Can we please talk about how @kaitlynbristowe is my favorite person ever. Ran on stage after the @JessieJDecker concert," Twitter user @lovemorgan16 wrote in a tweet, alongside a video of the performance.

Jessie retweeted her.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Shawn Booth, Jessie James Decker Show

Instagram

Earlier in the night, Kaitlyn's fiancé Shawn Booth and a few more men appeared shirtless onstage during Jessie's show at her request, as seen in a video posted on the singer's sister Sydney Rae Bass' Instagram Stories feed.

They are so cute ?? @edeck87 @jessiejamesdecker @citywinerynsh

A post shared by Brieanne Parcels Butler (@blparcels) on

Kaitlyn has lived in Nashville with Booth for more than a year and a half.

Jessie was joined at the show by husband Eric Decker, who rushed to the stage to give her a sweet kiss as the crowd cheered.

TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Jessie James Decker , Music , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.