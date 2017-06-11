"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry said about Swift on the podcast. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.'"

"I don't know," she said. "Like, maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."

Perry then started singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen.

"There's a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her," Perry said. "Honestly."