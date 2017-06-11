Feud over soon? Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift .
In a live interview with Ariana Huffington on her The Thrive Global Podcast Saturday, Perry was asked if she would be willing to forgive Swift. The two have been feuding for about three years. Perry confirmed on The Late Late Show last month that their beef started after dancers left Swift's tour to join her Prism World Tour.
"I am ready to let it go," Perry said. "Absolutely. One hundred percent. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"
Swift has not responded to Perry, whose interview was also recorded for Perry's four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream, promoting the release of her new album Witness Friday. That day, Swift re-released all her music on Spotify after boycotting the streaming service years ago over a dispute over royalties. Many speculated the release date was made to purposely coincide with Perry's.
"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry said about Swift on the podcast. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.'"
"I don't know," she said. "Like, maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."
Perry then started singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen.
"There's a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her," Perry said. "Honestly."