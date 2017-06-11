Scott Disick Makes Out With Two Women at Once in Las Vegas

Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right Scott Disick?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's night of partying turned pretty racy pretty fast Saturday after he walked into his semi-regular hosting gig at the 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage hotel, which followed an appearance at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria resort.
Scott partied with women at both venues. At least 15 women were crowded around at his booth. While smiling and laughing, he placed a hand on the shoulders of two of them, pulled them towards him and made out with both of them at the same time, an eyewitness told E! News.
After drinking beer and smoking a bit, he stood up on a couch and began pouring drinks in people's mouths. He also sang and danced to Big Sean's "I Don't F--k With You," the eyewitness said.
Scott and his entourage continued partying until the club closed at 3 a.m.
Scott's wild night out comes weeks after a whirlwind trip to Cannes, during which he was photographed getting cozy or flirty with a number of women, including Bella Thorne, British model Ella Ross and Sofia Richie.
The latter has said twice on Twitter that the two are just friends. Sofia and Scott reunited in Malibu Friday for dinner.
Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian was upset with him over his behavior at Cannes and the two were not on speaking terms for a bit. But she hopes he can continue to have a good relationship with their three children.
"The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When is on dad duty and takes them to the movies out to lunch, he is at his best," a source told E! News last week.
"Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad," the source said. "She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him."