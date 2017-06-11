Scott Disick Makes Out With Two Women at Once in Las Vegas

Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right Scott Disick?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's night of partying turned pretty racy pretty fast Saturday after he walked into his semi-regular hosting gig at the 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage hotel, which followed an appearance at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria resort.

Scott partied with women at both venues. At least 15 women were crowded around at his booth. While smiling and laughing, he placed a hand on the shoulders of two of them, pulled them towards him and made out with both of them at the same time, an eyewitness told E! News.

After drinking beer and smoking a bit, he stood up on a couch and began pouring drinks in people's mouths. He also sang and danced to Big Sean's "I Don't F--k With You," the eyewitness said.

Scott and his entourage continued partying until the club closed at 3 a.m.