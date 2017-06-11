"The judge ruled the sexual abuse case impossible between two men, sexual abuse had to be between a man and a woman and that is absolutely disgusting and that is the only saving grace for them to go back to retrial," Tortorella said. "I really do hope that this shines a light on this case in a way that hasn't been seen before, and gives people a space to really empathize."

While Tortorella did say be believe the brothers should walk, he acknowledged that "a lot" of that is because he was playing Lyle. "But I think the ultimate ruling is so f--ked up...that something needs to be done about it. It's not OK. The actual ruling itself, to say that a gay man can't be raped, it's disgusting and it needs to be fixed."