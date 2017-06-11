Prepare to see Courtney Love like you've never seen her before.
The rocker-actress is set to take on the role of Kitty Menendez in Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers, their latest original movie about the notorious Menendez murder trial that took place after Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in 1989. And her co-stars are quick to gush about her work in the role, calling her "genius" as the Menendez matriarch.
"She is the only reason I did this movie," Younger star Nico Tortorella, who plays her oldest son, Lyle, in the TV movie, revealed to E! News on the set of Menendez: Blood Brothers. "No lie!"
Lifetime
And her other on-screen son was just as excited to work with Love as well.
"It actually has been wonderful to work with Courtney," Myko Olivier, who takes on the role of Erik, the younger brother, said. "Courtney has taken me under her wing as like a real on-set mom."
Tortorella gushed about Love's presence on the movie's set, saying, "Having any sort of conversation with her about anything...there's just so much information and life experience, there's just so much to learn from her. I've been a fan of her for a long time and she's everything I hoped she'd be and so much more."
Viewers will see the gruesome murders of Kitty and her husband, Jose Menendez, early on in the film, but Love will continue to appear in a unique way.
"She appears in this as a ghost for a lot of it, like she haunts me for the guilt I carry around for having killed her...it's a really cool dynamic that we have," Olivier previewed. "[Courtney]'s given me a lot of attention in terms of rehearsal time and face time so that we have a good relationship in life so that it hopefully shows on screen."
To hear more from the Menendez: Blood Brothers cast about Love's "genius" work in the movie, press play on the video above.
Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.