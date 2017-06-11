Prepare to see Courtney Love like you've never seen her before.

The rocker-actress is set to take on the role of Kitty Menendez in Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers, their latest original movie about the notorious Menendez murder trial that took place after Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in 1989. And her co-stars are quick to gush about her work in the role, calling her "genius" as the Menendez matriarch.

"She is the only reason I did this movie," Younger star Nico Tortorella, who plays her oldest son, Lyle, in the TV movie, revealed to E! News on the set of Menendez: Blood Brothers. "No lie!"