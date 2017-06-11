But his summer itinerary isn't the only schedule not totally nailed down yet...

When we asked Scott about whether or not he had any Father's Day plans with Mason, Penelope and Reign, the father of three admitted he did not.

"I don't know if I made those plans. I think someone should make them for me," said Scott. "I didn't make any, but hopefully someone made some for me, but we'll see!"

In 2016, the Lord Disick did actually have quite the time on Father's Day.

"Last year we had an awesome time. We went to the zoo, had a great time, had lunch on the water in Santa Barbara, it was as good as I could've asked for I guess," said the LD.

Last year, Scott and his on-again, off-again ex Kourtney Kardashian hung out with their three kids and several other family members at the Four Seasons Resort Biltmore Santa Barbara. The large crew had a long and leisurely lunch on the patio.

This year, the scene may be a little bit different...