It's been quite a week for the Trump family...

Returning to New York, Ivanka Trump had something to celebrate when she got all dolled up for her sister-in-law Lara Trump's baby shower on Saturday. For the soirée, Lara donned a mint-green trapeze dress by Oscar G. Lopez.

Lara is married to Eric Trump, the third child and second son of President Donald Trump. The couple announced in March that they were expecting their first child, a son.

In addition to Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump, Ivana Trump, YouTube personalities Diamond and Silk, Judge Jeanine Pirro, The Apprentice's Omarosa Manigault , Katrina Pierson, Lynne Patton, Lara's mother and others attended the baby bash, which was held at Altesi Ristorante in the Upper East Side of New York City.

The expectant mother proudly posted several photos on her Instagram account, as did some of the guests.