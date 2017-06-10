Jenelle Evans has been enjoying some quality time with her 7-year-old son Jace after reaching a custody agreement with her mother Barbara Evans in May and it looks like the reality star's really outdone herself on this most recent visit—a family beach vacation, complete with horseback riding.

The reality star was separated from her son for five weeks earlier this year, but as of the end of May, she's been able to get in some bonding moments with her son and now that summer's here the Teen Mom 2 star has even been able to travel with Jace, taking him and the rest of her kids on the very special trip.

On Friday, Jenelle posted a photograph of the pair on the beach and atop a horse. Along with the picturesque photo, Jenelle wrote, "Blessed this day finally got to happen. Brought Jace to the place I've been wanting to for years. I'm so grateful and blessed my son can travel now and share the same experiences... starting now."