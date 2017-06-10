Jenelle Evans has been enjoying some quality time with her 7-year-old son Jace after reaching a custody agreement with her mother Barbara Evans in May and it looks like the reality star's really outdone herself on this most recent visit—a family beach vacation, complete with horseback riding.
The reality star was separated from her son for five weeks earlier this year, but as of the end of May, she's been able to get in some bonding moments with her son and now that summer's here the Teen Mom 2 star has even been able to travel with Jace, taking him and the rest of her kids on the very special trip.
On Friday, Jenelle posted a photograph of the pair on the beach and atop a horse. Along with the picturesque photo, Jenelle wrote, "Blessed this day finally got to happen. Brought Jace to the place I've been wanting to for years. I'm so grateful and blessed my son can travel now and share the same experiences... starting now."
Jenelle and Jace appear to also be on vacation with her fiancé David Eason (the two announced their engagement in February) and his daughter Maryssa. David also took a moment to snap a photo from the horse family vacay.
The reality star, who is now able to see Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer season per the court, had an emotional reunion with her son over Memorial Day and clearly things with the custody arrangement with her estranged mother are going well since she was able to take her son on a vacation.
Of their Memorial Day meet-up, Jenelle told E! News, "It felt amazing to finally be reunited...He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home." She admitted, "I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."
Jenelle also has an older son Kaiser, as well as a newborn daughter Ensley Jolie.
Prior to taking the beach vacation, Jenelle did tell E! News that she was planning to really step things up for her next time with Jace.
"My next visit with him is this upcoming weekend since his summer school break will begin. We are planning on taking the kids on vacation so that should be lots of fun!" Jenelle explained.
While things appear to be going swimmingly with her 7-year-old, Jenelle's relationship with her mom seems on hold—permanently.
Jenelle said, "I don't have much interaction with Barbara anymore. I only speak to her at our drop offs and that's it. I do not discuss the details of my life with her anymore and it will continue to be that way probably for the rest of my life."