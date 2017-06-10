Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Arrested for Domestic Violence and Kidnapping an Adult

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

One Love Manchester Benefit Concert, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts in Emotional Therapy Session

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, 2016 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Team Up to Host CMA Awards for the 10th Year in a Row

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Gordon, Mugshot

Seminole Sheriff

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex boyfriend Nick Gordon has been arrested on two charges—one for domestic violence battery and the other for kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult in Florida.

According to the booking sheet, the 28-year-old was taken into custody and booked in Sanford, Florida on Saturday.

TMZ reports that the adult victim is Gordon's girlfriend and that he allegedly beat her up on Friday night, which sent her to the hospital. The outlet, which has also posted photos of the alleged injuries, also says that the victim filed a police report earlier this morning claiming that Gordon had battered her and not allowed her to leave the house.

Photos

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Life in Pics

In November 2016, a judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million to the family of  Brown, two months after he was found legally responsible for her death.

The $36 million included $15 million for present value of life, $13.8 million for pain and suffering and $1.37 million for assault and battery. The lawsuit had alleged Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture."

The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston died in July 2015 at age 22 after being in a coma for months. She was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia home she shared with Gordon, who she often called her "husband" and who her mother had helped raise.

He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime. Her estate later filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against him.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford had said in September 2016 that because Gordon failed to appear in court on two scheduled court dates, anything alleged by the plaintiff was admitted through omission, 11alive.com reported.

TAGS/ Bobbi Kristina Brown , Arrests , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.