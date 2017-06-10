Yee-haw!

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are teaming up yet again to host the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards for the 10th straight year. The event will be hosted at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC on Nov. 8.

Country star Vince Gill has hosted the show the most amount of times, a whopping 12 times, fronting the show from 1992-2003.

Along with the announcement, the Country Music Association posted a photo of the twosome with the caption, "So excited they’re back! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8!"