If Scott Disick ever got his own reality show, it could be called Rollin' With the Homies.

Because he sure seems to like hanging out with Sofia Richie. The two were photographed together Friday at the sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, one of his favorite eateries. She also posted a video of the ocean view from the eatery on Snapchat.

He and Sofia, an 18-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, were spotted together last month, looking flirty while partying on a yacht in southern France during his whirlwind 34th birthday trip to Cannes. Sofia later said on Twitter she and Scott are "just homies."

Later on Friday, Sofia tweeted, "The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax."