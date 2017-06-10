Christina El Moussa was all smiles on "date night" with her new man Friday.

E! News learned earlier this week that the Flip or Flop star recently started seeing someone she used to date before ex Tarek El Moussa. ET reported that he is an Orange County businessman named Doug.

On Friday, Christina was photographed smiling and holding hands with a mystery man. She wore a semi-sheer, long sleeve purple polka-dot mini dress, paired with gray suede thigh-high boots, while her date wore a gray button-down shirt and black pants.

Christina posted on Snapchat a video of a flaming cocktail on a table, writing, "Date night."