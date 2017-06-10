Christina El Moussa was all smiles on "date night" with her new man Friday.
E! News learned earlier this week that the Flip or Flop star recently started seeing someone she used to date before ex Tarek El Moussa. ET reported that he is an Orange County businessman named Doug.
On Friday, Christina was photographed smiling and holding hands with a mystery man. She wore a semi-sheer, long sleeve purple polka-dot mini dress, paired with gray suede thigh-high boots, while her date wore a gray button-down shirt and black pants.
Christina posted on Snapchat a video of a flaming cocktail on a table, writing, "Date night."
APEX/MEGA
Snapchat
Tarek and Christina, who share two kids, split last year. He filed for divorce this past January.
Tarek does not appear to be a fan of Christina's new man. A source told E! News recently, "Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy." He has not commented.
Meanwhile, he is enjoying life as a bachelor.
"I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy," he recently explained to E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."