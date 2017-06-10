Eddie Cibrian has broken his silence about what he calls ex-wife Brandi Glanville's "false and reverse accusations" of alleged stalking about his current wife LeAnn Rimes.

His ex had told E! News that Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend Donald Friese and "checking his stuff."

She said on social media Friday that last month, the singer and her assistant watched four of Friese's Snapchats and then showed up with Cibrian and Glanville's two sons at a Malibu restaurant where Friese and Glanville had said online that they were heading to. Glanville included a screenshot one of the Snapchats and a list of usernames of people who viewed them, which includes Rimes.

"Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," Glanville tweeted.

"I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," Cibrian said in a statement. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."