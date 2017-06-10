Eddie Cibrian has broken his silence about what he calls ex-wife Brandi Glanville's "false and reverse accusations" of alleged stalking about his current wife LeAnn Rimes.
His ex had told E! News that Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend Donald Friese and "checking his stuff."
She said on social media Friday that last month, the singer and her assistant watched four of Friese's Snapchats and then showed up with Cibrian and Glanville's two sons at a Malibu restaurant where Friese and Glanville had said online that they were heading to. Glanville included a screenshot one of the Snapchats and a list of usernames of people who viewed them, which includes Rimes.
"Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," Glanville tweeted.
"I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," Cibrian said in a statement. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be," he said. "Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm."
He posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between Rimes and her assistant, in which the singer asks her five days beforehand to make a dinner reservation for four, including the kids, at the restaurant.
Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X— Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017
Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after it was revealed he was having an affair with Rimes. The actor and the singer wed in 2011 and have no children together.
Earlier this week, Glanville appeared on E!'s Daily Pop, where she speculated Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage, saying that in California, after that time frame, "you are entitled to half of everything that the other person has."
Cibrian said that "for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage" is "sad" and "sick."
"This is not healthy behavior," he said. "I'm very concerned."