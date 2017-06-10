Adam West Dies: TV's Original Batman Was 88

The world has lost a superhero acting legend.

Adam West, who played Batman in the original '60s TV series, died at age 88 Friday. His family said in a statement posted on social media Saturday that the actor passed away peacefully after a "short but brave battle with leukemia."

"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather," they said. "There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today. - The West Family."

West is survived by wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.