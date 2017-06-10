Amber Rose Exposes Crotch in Half-Nude Photo Too Racy for Instagram

by Corinne Heller |

Is this Amber Rose's raciest photo yet? Or rather, was it?

The popular glamour model posted on her Instagram page Friday a pic of her posing in nothing but a black bikini top, exposing her crotch.

The photo, which aimed to promote her 2017 Amber Rose SlutWalk Festival, blew up Twitter but was soon deleted from the social network, which does not allow nudity.

Rose then responded with a selfie video, writing, "When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a f--k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush."

The first Amber Rose SlutWalk Festival, which promotes feminism and condemns slut-shaming and body shaming, took place in 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles. 

The 2017 event is set to take place there as well on Oct. 1.

