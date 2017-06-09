Khloe Kardashian wouldn't let an opportunity to support her man slip by!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was inside the Quicken Loans Arena Friday night when Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Khloe brought along an entire cheerleading squad for the highly-anticipated event, which included Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick.

KoKo rocked her boyfriend of almost a year's jersey, and her sister, niece and nephew dressed head to toe in Cavs gold. Meanwhile, the famous Kardashian momager kept it classy in a studded striped sweater.

The Golden State Warriors currently lead the finals 3-0, so it's safe to say Thompson and his teammates could use all the support from their biggest fans to pull off a "W."