Khloe Kardashian Brings Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner to Support Tristan Thompson at NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian wouldn't let an opportunity to support her man slip by! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was inside the Quicken Loans Arena Friday night when Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Khloe brought along an entire cheerleading squad for the highly-anticipated event, which included Kourtney KardashianKris Jenner, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick

KoKo rocked her boyfriend of almost a year's jersey, and her sister, niece and nephew dressed head to toe in Cavs gold. Meanwhile, the famous Kardashian momager kept it classy in a studded striped sweater.

The Golden State Warriors currently lead the finals 3-0, so it's safe to say Thompson and his teammates could use all the support from their biggest fans to pull off a "W."

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In addition to the Kardashian fam, Game 4 featured celeb appearances from Big SeanShaqOdell Beckham Jr. and Jordin Sparks, who sang the National Anthem. 

The Cavaliers were leading 86-68 at halftime. 

It's no surprise Khloe, 32, was on hand for tonight's basketball game. The Good American denim designer has attended many of Tristan's games across the season, often jetting back and forth between Cleveland and Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Kardashian revealed she's ready to marry the NBA champ. "[I've] never been in this type of love," she shared, adding that if Tristan proposed tomorrow, she'd accept in a heartbeat. 

For now, let's just say Khloe is letting Tristan focus on the game. 

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

