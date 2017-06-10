This Coconut Setting Spray Is the Face Mist of All Face Mists

There are two types of people in this world: face mist people and people who haven't yet discovered it's magic.

More specifically though, we're referring to Marc Jacobs' Coconut Setting Spray. If you've tried any old face mist before, you're likely obsessed. However if it's all new to you, it's easy to see why a nearly $40 spritzer might seem like a frivolous purchase. You already spend so much on all your other beauty goodies, so why, you ask, need you add one more product into the mix?