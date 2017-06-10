This Coconut Setting Spray Is the Face Mist of All Face Mists

There are two types of people in this world: face mist people and people who haven't yet discovered it's magic.
More specifically though, we're referring to Marc Jacobs' Coconut Setting Spray. If you've tried any old face mist before, you're likely obsessed. However if it's all new to you, it's easy to see why a nearly $40 spritzer might seem like a frivolous purchase. You already spend so much on all your other beauty goodies, so why, you ask, need you add one more product into the mix?
For starters, it's probably the best smelling thing you're ever going to put on your face. It might have something to do with the fact that it's made with five forms of fresh coconut, including the cold-pressed water, juice and pulp. It's not exactly all-natural (a.k.a. not edible), but that won't make you want to lick the piña colada-like goodness from your skin any less. (A word to the wise: just don't.)
Oh, and can we talk about the super-silky milky texture? It's pretty freaking luxurious. Instead of giving your skin that drenched and water-like sensation (like most other face mists), this one feels instantly hydrating and dries right away. Pro tip: The mist comes out pretty fine, so you actually want to hold the bottle close to your face to get a good amount out.
And we almost forgot: It doubles as a setting spray to help your makeup last all day. But regardless of if you're using it to keep your powder put or simply to refresh your skin, this mist leaves you perfectly dewy.
Be warned: It's pretty hard to put it down, TBH.