This Is Us is one of the most-buzzed about shows on TV, reaching fans from all corners of the Earth, even its stars.

At a panel for the show at the ATX TV Festival, star Milo Ventimiglia revealed the moments from season one that really got to him—and the fan interactions that have struck a chord.

"Look, there are a million moments, I don't find myself crying for Jack," Ventimiglia said about the scenes that get him. But what really got him and left him "absolutely crushed me for a few days," was William's (Ron Cephas Jones) passing. Another particularly moving moment: Kate (Chrissy Metz) at the weight loss camp when she had her break through about moments in her life—the moment fans first saw Jack's funeral.