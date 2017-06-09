Katy Perry has Russell Brand to thank for a wellness practice that changed her life.

E! News' Zuri Hall sat down with the "Chained to the Rhythm" pop star to learn about how meditation has reshaped Perry's songwriting process, an activity first introduced to her by the English comedian she was married to between 2010-2012.

"[Russell] is an avid meditator and I learned when I was in India getting married," Katy explained, referencing famed meditation teacher Bob Roth from the David Lynch Foundation. An admitted skeptic, Perry said that because of her conservative upbringing, she held many preconceived notions about meditation and its purpose.

"My parents are both born again Christians and I love them," she shared. "I love how I was raised and I don't regret anything. I'm not dismissing it. I respect all religions, but I did think that meditation was more of a religion. Transcendental meditation is not a religion."