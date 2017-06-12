Post Hill Press
Jenelle Evans is proud to call herself a survivor.
It's no secret that the Teen Mom 2 star has experienced her fair share of hurdles in life. As documented in her new memoir, Jenelle grew up with an absentee father and unhealthy relationships with boyfriends.
But in an exclusive sneak peek at her book available July 25, Jenelle is giving fans the truth about her heroin addiction.
"My first trip was amazing. I won't glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much," Jenelle wrote in Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. "Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked."
As she quickly learned, drugs have severe consequences on yourself and the people closest to you.
"The first thing I lost to the drug was my family," she shared. "I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you're a junkie."
When Jenelle wasn't allowed to see son Jace by her own mother, that's when things only got worse.
"It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn't see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs," Jenelle wrote. "The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn't turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me."
After blacking out from drugs and realizing her boyfriend "didn't love me," Jenelle went to a New Jersey hospital for detox. When she was released, the young mom got some support from an unlikely source.
"I ended up calling the last person in the world I expected to talk to, or expected would help me. My mother," she revealed. "For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help."
