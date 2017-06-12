Jenelle Evans is proud to call herself a survivor.

It's no secret that the Teen Mom 2 star has experienced her fair share of hurdles in life. As documented in her new memoir, Jenelle grew up with an absentee father and unhealthy relationships with boyfriends.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at her book available July 25, Jenelle is giving fans the truth about her heroin addiction.

"My first trip was amazing. I won't glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much," Jenelle wrote in Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. "Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked."

As she quickly learned, drugs have severe consequences on yourself and the people closest to you.