The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

Playboy Mansion parties, Hugh Hefner and plenty of hijinks made up the lives of The Girls Next Door.
Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt starred on the E! reality show regularly between 2005 and 2009.
Nowadays, the three lead very different lives away from Hef and the Mansion.
Holly Madison: The former head girlfriend of the Playboy mogul lives in a Disney-inspired house in Las Vegas with husband Pasquale Rotella, a tour promoter whose company organizes the Electric Daisy Carnival, their daughter Rainbow Aurora, 4, and their son Forest Leonardo, who was born in August 2016. The family often travels.
After The Girls Next Door ended, Madison appeared on Dancing With the Stars, starred in the Las Vegas burlesque show Peep Shoe and also had a short-lived reality show spinoff Holly's World.
She is also a New York Times bestselling author, having penned two memoirs about her life before and after living in the Playboy Mansion. In her tell-all books, she does not speak that favorably about her experience or Hef and also minced no words about roommate Wilkinson. The two have feuded publicly via the press.
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett: The reality star and Playboy model went on to star in her own reality shows Kendra and Kendra on Top, which still airs today and also features her husband Hank Baskett, who she married at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, and their son Hank Jr., 7, and daughter Alijah, 2.
The reality star and her husband weathered a cheating scandal in 2014. They attended couple's therapy and opened up about their marital problems on Kendra on Top and Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.
Wilkinson-Baskett has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and switched places with Kate Gosselin on Celebrity Wife Swap.
Unlike Holly, Wilkinson-Baskett looks back more fondly on her Playboy Mansion life and has even brought her family to visit Hef.
"Hef is such a big part of my family and always will be," she said on Kendra on Top in 2014.
Bridget Marquardt: After The Girls Next Door, she bought and moved into a $1.725 million house in Sherman Oaks in the San Fernando Valley—several miles north west of the Playboy Mansion.
In 2015, she got engaged to her longtime director boyfriend Nick Carpenter. Over the past couple of years, the two have been trying to have a baby. She has undergone a few IVF attempts and has documented her infertility journey online.
In December, Wilkinson-Baskett was asked what she would give Marquardt as a holiday gift.
"A baby," she said. "I would give her a baby. I would send her wishes and prayers to have a baby."