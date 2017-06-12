The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

Playboy Mansion parties, Hugh Hefner and plenty of hijinks made up the lives of The Girls Next Door.

Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt starred on the E! reality show regularly between 2005 and 2009.

Nowadays, the three lead very different lives away from Hef and the Mansion.

Holly Madison: The former head girlfriend of the Playboy mogul lives in a Disney-inspired house in Las Vegas with husband Pasquale Rotella, a tour promoter whose company organizes the Electric Daisy Carnival, their daughter Rainbow Aurora, 4, and their son Forest Leonardo, who was born in August 2016. The family often travels.

After The Girls Next Door ended, Madison appeared on Dancing With the Stars, starred in the Las Vegas burlesque show Peep Shoe and also had a short-lived reality show spinoff Holly's World.

She is also a New York Times bestselling author, having penned two memoirs about her life before and after living in the Playboy Mansion. In her tell-all books, she does not speak that favorably about her experience or Hef and also minced no words about roommate Wilkinson. The two have feuded publicly via the press.