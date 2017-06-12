Jabbawockeez may already be one of America's best dance crews, but now they're trying to take over the world.

The masked hip hop dance crew are competing on this week's episode of World of Dance, where they're hoping to advance to the next round in order to compete for a million dollars, and E! News has your first look at their performance.

As usual, they're incredible, and we'd be shocked if they somehow don't earn the necessary average of 80 points from judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Houghto continue in the competition.