Colin Jost Sounds Off on Scarlett Johansson Romance Rumors: I'm Very Happy

Colin Jost is playing coy. 

The Saturday Night Live funnyman attended  Hilarity for Charity's Third Annual New York City Variety Show, where he chatted with E! News about summer plans, next season's SNL and—you guessed it—his rumored fling with Scarlett Johansson

As multiple sources previously told E! News, Colin and Scarlett started "hooking up" after the A-list actress hosted the NBC sketch series in March. Despite their relationship status being described as "fun and casual," the pair was spotted in full-on PDA mode during SNL's season finale after-party.

So what did Jost have to say about ScarJo? Unfortunately not much, as the 34-year-old Harvard grad kept his response to a minimum. "I'm very happy in my personal life," Colin told us.

Photos

Saturday Night Live: The Best and Worst Episodes of Season 42

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost

Craig Barritt/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Colin Jost

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

When asked to weigh in on the buzz, he playfully declined. "What?! No way. No, I'm good," Jost teased.

And while Colin and Scarlett have kept deets to a minimum, the comedian is looking forward to a relaxing summer away from the office. "I'm going to travel a little bit," he shared. "I've been on the road doing standup. I went to Alabama for the first time in my life, which is pretty cool. I'd never been and thought why not do some shows there? The people were really nice."

"I'm just checking off states I've never been," he dished, saying that he has a European vacay on the calendar as well as a trip to Montauk to "surf and relax a bit."

That's until mid-July, when Jost said he'll reconvene with his SNL co-stars to start preparing for season 43. With both Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan leaving the cast, he said everyone's "decompressing." Colin explained that after some well-deserved time off, "We'll meet back here and you can show me headshots of people and we'll start going through it."

Hilarity for Charity, which saw appearances from Amy Schumer, (who discussed her recent breakup), Seth RogenPaul Rudd and more, raised $400,000 to provide free in-home care for families struggling with Alzheimer's Disease, fund cutting-edge research, raise awareness of Alzheimer's among the millennial generation and increase support groups nationwide.

