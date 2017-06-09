When asked to weigh in on the buzz, he playfully declined. "What?! No way. No, I'm good," Jost teased.

And while Colin and Scarlett have kept deets to a minimum, the comedian is looking forward to a relaxing summer away from the office. "I'm going to travel a little bit," he shared. "I've been on the road doing standup. I went to Alabama for the first time in my life, which is pretty cool. I'd never been and thought why not do some shows there? The people were really nice."

"I'm just checking off states I've never been," he dished, saying that he has a European vacay on the calendar as well as a trip to Montauk to "surf and relax a bit."

That's until mid-July, when Jost said he'll reconvene with his SNL co-stars to start preparing for season 43. With both Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan leaving the cast, he said everyone's "decompressing." Colin explained that after some well-deserved time off, "We'll meet back here and you can show me headshots of people and we'll start going through it."